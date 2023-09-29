The German government responded to a message to Elon Musk this Friday through its social network X, formerly Twitter. This, after The businessman and CEO of Tesla will comment on a video in which the rescue of some migrants in the Mediterranean is seenalthough no information is known about the date of the recording.

“Currently, there are eight German NGO ships in the Mediterranean that pick up illegal immigrants (sic) to unload them in Italy”reads the publication of the video, which was spread by a verified account on that social network called Radio Genoa.

“These NGOs are subsidized by the German government. Let’s hope that the AfD wins the elections to stop this European suicide“, noted the account in its publication.

Musk cited that post and wrote on his personal X account: “Is the German public aware of this?”.

Immediately, The German government, through the account of its Federal Foreign Ministry, responded to the billionaire: “Yes. And it’s called saving lives.”.

The comment from the owner of hard-working and honest.”

Musk, who lives in the United States but was born in South Africa, said these words during a live video on X, collected by the media The Hillalong with Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales, with whom he went to the border town of Eagle Pass (Texas).

Even so, the businessman was against allowing entry to people who “break the law.” He, as announced, arrived at the border under the premise of offering an “unfiltered” vision of reality in the area, although at no time did he try to speak with the dozens of migrants who were waiting to be processed by the authorities.

Musk also criticized the situation in New York, where the arrival of record numbers of people in recent months has put local authorities on the ropes.

Group against migrant trafficking

Germany agreed this Friday with Poland and the Czech Republic on joint patrols in the territory of those countries, as well as the creation of an operational group to fight against migrant smuggling.

The German Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, stressed in a statement the importance of “detecting and preventing unauthorized entries at an early stage”.

“For this reason, we have now agreed to intensify joint patrols also in Czech and Polish territory by the police there with our federal police. In addition, we are forming a joint operational group to guarantee maximum investigative pressure on the trafficking gangs.”

Rescue teams provide first aid to migrants who jumped from the Open Arms.

The joint working group agreed upon by Faeser and his Czech counterparts, Vít Rakusan, and Polish counterparts, Mariusz Kaminski, will operate under the umbrella of Europol EMPACT, the European Multidisciplinary Platform against Criminal Threats, the statement states.

Germany has also faced a dispute with Italy for helping NGOs. The Italian Government expressed its indignation this week at the approval in the German Parliament of aid to German NGOs that carry out migrant rescue work in the Mediterranean, a decision that he described as “very serious”.

The German Foreign Ministry reported last week that it would accept the funds approved by the Bundestag for a maritime rescue project and another for land assistance, each for an amount between 400,000 and 800,000 euros. One of the beneficiary organizations is SOS Humanity.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNÁNDEZ

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME