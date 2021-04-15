Member of the German Bundestag Committee on International Affairs Waldemar Gerdt responded to the statement of the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany on the return of Ukraine’s nuclear status. It is reported by RIA News…

Gerdt called on German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to immediately reject Kiev’s demands. “Unfortunately, due to the internal political situation in Ukraine, it is currently an unreliable partner for the West,” the politician said. He added that “anyone who loves peace and wants to reduce the nuclear threat cannot maintain any nuclear status for Ukraine.”

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnik called on the West to increase military aid to Ukraine against the backdrop of the escalation of the conflict in the southeast of the country. According to him, if Ukraine does not become a NATO member, it will be forced to arm itself and it will have to, “perhaps, also rethink its nuclear status.”

On November 6, 1994, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the law “On Ukraine’s accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of July 1, 1968”. According to this document, Ukraine eliminated its nuclear potential in exchange for a security guarantee from Russia, Great Britain and the United States.