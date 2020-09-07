A brand new examination of Alexei Navalny can solely be carried out with the permission of his kin. So the German Chamber of Drugs responded to the request of Russian docs. TASS…

“The Federal Affiliation of Physicians may be very involved in regards to the state of well being of Alexei Navalny and helps the demand of the German authorities to the Russian authorities on the necessity for a complete clarification of the circumstances that led to this life-threatening illness,” the group mentioned, noting that they don’t doubt the standard of the affected person’s medical examination in Germany.

On Saturday, September 5, the Nationwide Medical Chamber of Russia requested its German colleagues to switch the outcomes of Navalny’s laboratory checks to her and create a joint group on this case. The well-known Russian pediatrician Leonid Roshal mentioned that the destiny of the oppositionist worries many, and the joint group will enable “to see the primary reason behind the affected person’s situation”.

Alexei Navalny turned sick on the morning of August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the aircraft urgently landed in Omsk. After an examination at a neighborhood hospital, docs known as poisoning a hallucinogen among the many preliminary diagnoses. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic. The German authorities introduced the poisoning of a Russian citizen with the poison of the Novichok group. Navalny continues to be in a coma.