Germany has responded to four Russian legal inquiries regarding Alexei Navalny. The Federal Department of Justice of the Federal Republic of Germany handed over to Moscow the protocols of Navalny’s interrogation by the Berlin prosecutor’s office, but no medical information was provided to the Russian side. This was announced by a representative of the Ministry of Justice of the Federal Republic of Germany to the DPA agency on Friday, January 15, Deutsche Welle reports.

“The federal government proceeds from the assumption that the Russian government will now immediately take all necessary steps to investigate the crime against Mr. Navalny. This crime should be investigated in Russia, ”said the representative of the Justice Ministry.

The official said that Germany has provided answers to all Russian inquiries made back in August and September 2020. Thus, it follows from this that from the moment the first requests were sent to the receipt of answers to them, almost six months passed – Russia has repeatedly asked for data and evidence, and also warned Germany about responsibility for libel in the case of Alexei Navalny.

According to a spokesman for the German Ministry of Justice, Navalny was questioned by the Berlin prosecutor’s office as a victim. The data on his state of health, according to German legal norms, are subject to “especially strict protection”, the official said.

Earlier on January 15, the press service of Vnukovo warned about the ban on mass events at the airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, journalists were forbidden to carry out professional activities in the building of the airport complex. They also promised to provide a video of the passengers of the flight arriving from Berlin.

Before that, Navalny announced his return to Russia on January 17. He specified that he would fly to Vnukovo on a Victory flight.

The oppositionist was transported to Berlin on 22 August. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. Then the patient was sent to the German clinic Charite, where local doctors announced the discovery of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. At the same time, Russian doctors who also conducted research did not find any poisons.