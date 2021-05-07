Germany does not want to release patents for covid vaccines, despite the increasing pressure in the opposite direction from Washington, Brussels and the United Nations. The German government considers that it is important to protect intellectual property and argues that if the remedy against the pandemic is not reaching many countries it is due to a question of production capacity and not due to legal constraints.

Berlin remains castled and increasingly alone on this issue, on the most difficult side to defend given the evolution of the pandemic in some countries, with the tragedy in India as the main exponent. Especially after the recent change of position of the president of the United States, Joe Biden. «The root of the problem is in the capacity, which should increase. Releasing patents goes against the protection of intellectual property “, said at a press conference the deputy spokesperson for the German Government, Ulrike Demmer, condensing the theses of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Executive. He also stressed that his position “is not new”.

The German Government, continued Demmer, is committed to the Global Access Fund for Vaccines against Coronavirus, the Covax initiative supported by the UN, and of which Berlin is the largest global donor with almost 1 billion euros. This mechanism buys vaccines and distributes them among the countries with the most difficulties for access.

The German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, indicated for his part that releasing the patents would not immediately solve the shortage problems in many countries, because the transfer of technology in these vaccines is not quick or easy, as it involves complexes technical procedures. He added in this regard that messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) -based vaccines, such as BioNTech / Pfizer or Moderna, “are not something that can be done like this, now, in a moment, with a license, anywhere. , in any factory and in any way ».

A first step, the German minister continued, would be to lift restrictions on exports of vaccines and the material needed to produce them. “I am glad that the United States, like the European Union (EU), has a greater willingness to export manufactured doses” in its territory, said Spahn, referring to the contradictions in Washington. Different non-governmental organizations have denounced that rich countries – where the main plants capable of producing these vaccines are located – are hoarding most of of the doses in the market, but also restricting its sale beyond its borders.

Spahn considered that a possible middle way between the release of the patents and their strict maintenance could be a formula of “cooperation”, something in which Germany would be willing to collaborate. The Minister of Health, however, stressed that it is essential to manage intellectual property in a “responsible” way, which derives from a commitment to innovation and a scientific spirit.

Phone call



With this controversy as a backdrop, an unusual phone call took place this Thursday between the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the founder and president of the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, Ugur Sahin. The weekly ‘Der Spiegel’, which leaked the information, assures that the conversation was intended to seek intermediate solutions to avoid the release of patents, something that would harm the economic prospects of the German company. BioNTech shares, which opened this Tuesday at 184.85 euros, closed the week for under 150 euros. Demmer, for his part, avoided detailing the content of the call. Merkel, for her part, has a clear interest in the vaccination campaign continuing to pick up speed, to reduce the incidence and avoid a fourth wave. But also because on September 26 parliamentary elections will be held in Germany and its conservative bloc is falling in the polls, against the push of the Greens, largely due to the problems of recent months in the management of the pandemic.

The patent release battle, initiated last year by India and South Africa, reached a tipping point this week, when Biden announced that he would support the suspension of intellectual property rights on vaccines, treatments and tests. covid so that they can be produced in more countries, facilitate their access in developing countries and tackle the pandemic globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNESCO applauded the change in position and the World Trade Organization (WTO) called for negotiations to begin quickly to make it a reality.

The EU, reluctant in principle to take this step, has shown itself in the last hours more likely. The president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, said in this regard that the EU is “open” to any “effective and pragmatic” solution to end the pandemic. However, in a reproach the United States, urged all vaccine producers to lift export barriers. Previously, 388 members of the European Parliament and national parliaments of the EU signed a joint appeal expressing their unequivocal support for this measure, adding their voice to that of 175 Nobel laureates and former heads of state and government and the director general of the WHO, among others.