Germany | Researcher: The resignation of the Minister of Defense will hardly affect Germany’s Leopard decision

According to researcher Minna Ålander, the incompetence of the defense minister under normal circumstances would not lead to the resignation of the minister.

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz was approved by the Minister of Defense on Monday by Christine Lambrecht the difference.

The reason for the separation is strong public criticism of Lambrecht. His qualifications to hold the position of defense minister have been questioned several times since Russia’s major invasion of Ukraine began last February.

The latest uproar arose from a video message Lambrecht uploaded to Instagram in the New Year. In the video, he stated, among other things, the following:

“What a year this has been. A war is raging in the middle of Europe. Thanks to that, I’ve had a lot of special experiences and I’ve had a lot of encounters with interesting and great people.”

Foreign policy of the institute’s researcher Minna Ålander’s under normal circumstances, it wouldn’t hurt that Lambrecht was not up to date with his duties and had no experience with the duties of the Minister of Defense.

The defense minister’s portfolio has not been considered very important in recent decades, and incompetence rarely leads to the minister’s resignation in Germany, says Ålander.

“Now that there is a war in Europe, the Minister of Defense has been hit by a different reason than under normal circumstances.”

Among other things, Lambrecht’s task was to reform the German army, which has become known for its shortcomings. This year, the government led by Chancellor Scholz has granted an additional budget of 100 billion euros for the modernization of the army’s equipment.

Ålander believes that Lambrecht made the decision to leave himself. Scholz asked him for the job a little over a year ago and has stood by him despite the uproar.

According to Scholz, the new defense minister will be elected as soon as possible.

of Lambrecht the separation is of particular interest because of its timing. Decisions on the possible dispatch of Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine are expected later this week at the Ukraine arms aid meeting in Ramstein, Germany.

To export Leopard 2 carriages, a permit is required from Germany, the country where they are manufactured. For example, the Minister of Defense of Finland Mikko Savola (Centre) said, according to the Reuters news agency, on Monday that sending Leopards from Finland to Ukraine depends on Germany. Already before Savola has emphasized the centrality of Germany’s role.

According to Ålander, Germany’s line in the Leopard 2 matter is not dependent on Lambrect or the future defense minister.

“Decisions at such a high level belong to the Chancellor.”

Frankfurter Allgemeine – according to the German newspaper there is a hope within the government that the new defense minister is experienced and a hardened politician.

The defense minister’s portfolio belongs to the Social Democratic Party of Germany.

According to Ålander, the choice of a new minister is complicated by the fact that the German government’s goal is for half of the ministers to be men and half to be women. The future defense minister should therefore be a woman.