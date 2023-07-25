Malchin. Lost in the middle of the fields in northern Germany stretches a tide of reeds. These long-stemmed aquatic plants signal the presence of one of the largest swamps in Europe.

The biologist Meline Brendel, in boots and her eyes fixed on her GPS, wanders through the stagnant water between these two-meter reeds, where a field stretched four years ago, planting stakes and noting the water levels: “low”, “medium”, “high”.

The 10-hectare area, just a stone’s throw from the small town of Malchin, has dried up over the centuries to extract peat, grow grain or raise animals, as have 98 percent of the swamps in Germany, according to the specialized Greifswald Moor research center.

True climate regulators, swamps retain carbon locked up in their peat (dead organic matter that accumulates underground). The layer of water that covers the ground prevents the polluting gas from escaping into the air.

“Marshes represent 3 percent of the earth’s surface and contain twice as much carbon dioxide as forests as a whole. They act as enormous sinks for that gas”, explains the scientist.

But once dried, the soils –in contact with oxygen– release the carbon that was once imprisoned, and become fearsome polluters.

“In the region, the (former) swamps emit more carbon dioxide than transportation as a whole,” laments Brendel.

In one year, one hectare of dry swamp produces as much of this gas as a car that would travel 145,000 kilometers, according to the Greifswald Moor center.

At Malchin trenches were dug along the flooded surface and cattail seeds were planted. Today, amphibians, birds, fish, spiders and insects have made their home there.

The cattails, whose stems are very solid, cut it every winter and it is used mainly as thermal insulation for homes.

“The use of swamps is called malariculture,” explains Brendel. “You can build roofs with reeds and insulate houses with cattails,” he adds, saddened by the fact that these solutions are still in the pilot project phase.

The German government, which aspires to climate neutrality by 2045, launched in 2022 an action plan endowed with 4 billion euros (around 74 thousand 474 million pesos) to “improve the general state of the ecosystems in the country” by 2026, and the restoration of the swamps is among the priorities.

The European Parliament has just approved a law that encourages the countries of the European Union to act in this regard.

The task is not easy, because you have to convince the farmers. In Germany, wetlands account for 5 percent of the country’s surface.

The idea is not “to force farmers to turn their fields into swamps”, but to make them understand that “it is important for the climate” and that they “can live” from malaria, according to Brendel.

The obstacles are significant, acknowledges the 28-year-old scientist, since this exploitation is not recognized and those who practice it are not entitled to organic farming subsidies.