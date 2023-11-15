After several weeks of rumors, comings and goings, the only possible solution for the future of Siemens Energy is imposed: the injection of public money via guarantees. The German State will rescue the energy subsidiary of the Munich-based industrial giant with 7.5 billion euros in financial guarantees to allow the company to move forward with its orders and to cover the hole created by the constant problems at Siemens Gamesa, the Spanish manufacturer. of wind turbines that it fully integrated into its umbrella at the end of last year.

The rescue plan, communicated early this morning by the company itself, is as follows: the German Government will guarantee 7.5 billion euros of a total amount of 12 billion euros of guarantees. Of that amount, 11 billion will go to Siemens Energy “through a consortium of banks.” In exchange, the State “will receive a standard market payment from Siemens Energy,” as the company explains in the note sent to investors. The remaining 1 billion euros will be provided by another financial consortium led by Germany’s largest bank, Deutsche Bank.

“We have had to turn to the German Government because our order book, the largest in Europe, represents a challenge for our banks and we need an instrument that allows us to resort to these guarantees if there are problems,” stressed the CEO of Siemens Energy, Christian Bruch, at a press conference. The State, he has said, “will charge as if it were an insurer.”

“We had to find a solution, and I would say that we have done so,” the German Economy Minister, the Green Robert Habeck, briefly said on Tuesday.

More information

The biggest losses in its history

Despite the good performance of its conventional businesses – manufacturing of gas turbines and networks, as well as energy services for industries -, which closed the 2023 fiscal year (from October to October) in positive, the heavy losses of Siemens Gamesa triggered losses of Siemens Energy up to 4,588 million euros. The wind turbine manufacturer alone lost 4,439 million in the period, by far the biggest red numbers in its history, according to figures communicated to the market this Wednesday.

“The results are a huge disappointment for us, although they are in line with the expectations that we had already communicated to the market,” acknowledged the company’s first executive. “Siemens Gamesa is going to take a little longer than initially thought to become profitable. “No other source of errors has been found in recent months.” However, the executive has once again defended the purchase of the Spanish company as a way to diversify its business and enter the renewable energy segment.

Siemens Gamesa’s losses before “special items” were around 4.3 billion. If Siemens Energy’s roadmap is fulfilled, this figure should be reduced in the coming years: 2,000 million in 2024 and around 1,000 in 2025, to return to profitability in 2026. It is two years later than expected until now , as Bruch has recognized. “Gamesa has to stabilize, solve its problems and improve its cost structure, but it has important market opportunities. “We continue to trust in wind power and we are not going to run away.”

More information

Preserve the order book

The objective of the rescue is for Siemens Energy to overcome its most immediate treasury problems and to be able to satisfy the enormous backlog of orders it has pending, valued at around 112 billion euros according to figures provided this Wednesday. “Due to the long duration of projects in the energy sector, advance payment guarantees, performance guarantees or guarantee bonds are common instruments in the industry. Although (…), in practice, they are rarely used,” Siemens Energy itself acknowledges.

The financial scheme also involves Siemens, the industrial giant with a presence in a multitude of sectors that has almost 32% of the capital of its energy branch and that has been injecting money practically at a loss for months. Both the parent company and the subsidiary have agreed on “a structure that covers the theoretical risk of non-payment of the guarantees” and that includes a pledge of shares.

The change in attitude of Siemens management in recent times, tired of assuming constant losses, has been key to forcing the rescue. “The cost overruns [en la línea de fabricación de aerogeneradores de Siemens Energy] “They have surprised us,” the CEO of Siemens, Roland Busch, acknowledged last July in an interview with EL PAÍS. “No, because they had already done two profit warnings [avisos al mercado de que los resultados serían peores de lo estimado] for exactly the same reasons and we thought that [el problema] had finished”.

So far this year, Siemens Energy has lost almost half of its stock market value. A bleeding that makes it the worst performing value of the entire Dax, the main index of the German Stock Market.

A Siemens Gamesa operator assembles the blade section of a wind turbine in Cuxhaven, Germany, on January 31. Hauke-Christian Dittrich (dpa/ picture alliance/ Getty)

Spain’s role in the rescue

Given that the origin of many of the problems is in Siemens Gamesa, the Spanish wind turbine subsidiary of Siemens Energy that has a good part of its employees in the Peninsula, the acting coalition government announced late this Tuesday afternoon that He was also “working on a possible line of bank guarantees for new contracts abroad.”

This additional line would be covered by the Spanish Export Credit Insurance Company (Cesce), “on behalf of the State.” For this agreement to materialize, ministerial sources confirm that they are “in talks” both with the company based in Zamudio (Bizkaia) and with “potentially interested banks.” This Wednesday, the financial director of Siemens Energy, María Ferraro, confirmed that Madrid will be part of the operation. Ministerial sources consulted by this newspaper have refused to provide a specific figure.

“The future of Siemens Gamesa in Spain is a priority for the Spanish Government,” point out the aforementioned sources from the Ministry of Industry, who claim to be in “continuous contact with the unions with the aim of protecting employment and productive capacities.” “The company is key and must play an important role in energy sovereignty,” the Spanish authorities conclude.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter

The Five Day Agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR EMAIL

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_