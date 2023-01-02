Germany | Rescue workers were attacked with fireworks in Germany, now a sales ban is being demanded

It was reported from Berlin that 33 police officers and firefighters were injured during the 1,700 alert missions on New Year’s Eve, according to The Guardian.

IN GERMANY at least the Berlin police union suggests that fireworks would not be sold to private individuals on New Year’s in the future. Several people handling fireworks were injured in Germany on New Year’s Eve, and rescue workers were also attacked with firecrackers and fireworks.

The issue is reported, among other things, by a British newspaper The Guardian.

For the past couple of years, the sale of fireworks has been banned in Germany. The ban was aimed at avoiding hospital overload during the corona pandemic.

Now New Year’s fireworks could be sold again. The aftermath has been seen in an unusually large number of injuries and, according to The Guardian, even at least two deaths.

It was reported from the country’s capital, Berlin, that 33 police officers and firefighters were injured during 1,700 emergency calls on New Year’s Eve, reports The Guardian.

Vice President of the German Police Association by Ralf Kusterer according to Berlin and the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg, firefighters and policemen were attacked “like on the first day of May or during other large demonstrations”.

The Berlin police union called for a nationwide ban on the sale of fireworks to private individuals. The German firemen’s union, on the other hand, demanded that more fire engines be equipped with a dashboard camera so that the attacks could be recorded on tape.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the attacks through his spokesman on Monday. Also Berlin’s culture senator Klaus Lederer expressed his support for the fireworks ban.