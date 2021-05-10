The German Ministry of Health could not name the certification period for the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, reports RIA News…

At a briefing in Berlin, the department said that the status of certification has not changed, since not all documents for the procedure have been submitted so far.

On the eve of the Russian Direct Investment Fund denied reports of a deadlock in negotiations on the supply of “Sputnik V” to Germany, believing that an active and “well-financed” policy is being pursued against the Russian vaccine to discredit it. RDIF added that negotiations with the German side are ongoing, and the vaccine may be supplied to Germany in June this year.

Since March, Sputnik V has been undergoing an examination procedure at the EMA, which is engaged in the approval of medicines for use in Europe.