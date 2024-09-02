Focus: Thuringia and Saxony election setbacks hit Scholz coalition

The defeat of the ruling coalition in the local elections in Thuringia and Saxony in Germany poses a serious threat to the government of Olaf Scholz. This is reported German magazine Focus.

“The liberals, already the weakest part of Olaf Scholz’s coalition, suffered a disaster,” the article notes. The election results were a natural result of the elites’ inattention to the problems that worry local residents, including Berlin’s intervention in the Ukrainian conflict, the authors of the article claim.

“The prospect of facing extra-parliamentary opposition in federal elections in just over a year’s time is likely to push the current government to the brink of survival,” Focus concludes.

Earlier it became known that the right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) won the elections in Thuringia. AfD received 32 of 88 seats in the local parliament. Like the party Sahra Wagenknecht for Reason and Justice (BSW), AfD opposes arms supplies to Kyiv and supports negotiations with Russia.