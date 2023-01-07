In 2022, Germany supported Ukraine with more than €12 billion. This was announced on January 6 by the official representative of the German government, Steffen Hebestreit.

He said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the political, military and humanitarian situation in the country was discussed.

“The Chancellor stressed his commitment to unbreakable solidarity with Ukraine <...>. According to him, in 2022 the government supported Ukraine on a bilateral basis with more than €12 billion and will continue this course,” Hebeshtreit said.

According to him, Zelensky informed Scholz about the attacks on critical infrastructure and thanked the German government for the decision to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems and Marder-type infantry fighting vehicles.

Hebeshtreit also said that Scholz and Zelensky agreed to continue the exchange of views regarding “Ukraine’s proposals for a peaceful solution and remain in close contact.”

Earlier in the day, Bundestag MP Sarah Wagenknecht said the German government was only escalating the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine with its decision to transfer Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Kyiv.

In turn, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk called on the German authorities to transfer to Kyiv all types of heavy weapons available to them, including tanks and ballistic missiles. The diplomat also demanded more German fighter jets, drones, warships and submarines from Berlin.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on the same day that the Marder BMP would be ready in the first quarter of 2023. According to him, about 40 such vehicles will be transferred in total, which is equal to one battalion. Hebeshtreit did not specify where exactly the Marder BMPs would come from – from the stocks of the Bundeswehr or they would need to be produced.

On the eve of the results of telephone conversations between Scholz and US President Joe Biden, Germany and the United States agreed to work together on the transfer of Patriot air defense systems (air defense) to Ukraine. It is noted that as part of the provision of military assistance to Kyiv, American and German-made infantry fighting vehicles – Bradley and Marder – will be provided.

Earlier, on December 17, Scholz said that the cessation of supplies of Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine would prevent a direct clash between Russia and NATO. Germany at the same time, according to the chancellor, is ready to continue to provide assistance to Kyiv.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

