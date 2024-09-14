Bild reported Kyiv’s readiness to cease fire “in certain areas”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to travel to the United States to present his strategy to American President Joe Biden, as well as to US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. This reported German publication Bild citing sources.

According to the tabloid newspaper, the Ukrainian leader’s plan includes Kyiv’s readiness to cease fire “in certain areas” and to agree to a temporary freeze of the conflict.

In July, Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was rejecting a ceasefire proposal by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to begin talks with Russia on resolving the conflict. The Ukrainian leader said Russia could use the ceasefire to build up its forces and go on the offensive again.