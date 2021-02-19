Spain will stop appearing on the German federal government’s list of countries at high risk due to the coronavirus epidemic this Sunday due to the appreciable decrease in new infections. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for coordinating the fight against the pandemic in Germany, announced this Friday that the preferred tourist country of the Germans will now only be a “normal” risk country.

This means that when returning to Germany from Spain it will no longer be necessary to present a negative PCR test, on pain of being rejected and being forced to return, in the worst case, back in the same device in which the trip was made. . However, it will be mandatory to take a test no later than 48 hours after entering Germany and keeping a 10-day quarantine, which can be suspended if another negative test is performed at five.

In spite of everything, the incidence of the virus is very high in Spain, according to the RKI, which the figure for the whole country in an average of 105 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a week, practically double that in Germany, where it is currently of 57 cases. The RKI considers a high-risk region to be any region that exceeds the barrier of 200 new cases in one week for every 100,000 inhabitants.