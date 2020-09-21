The United States has repeatedly threatened Germany over the construction of Nord Stream 2, and the situation with Alexei Navalny was the culmination of demands to abandon the project, said Olga Petersen, deputy of the Landtag (regional parliament) of the Hamburg federal state from the Alternative for Germany party.

The politician recalled that in August, three American senators formally threatened the leadership of the port of Mukran, which is used for the construction of the gas pipeline.

“The attacks on SP-2 did not begin today. But recently they have intensified … The current case has become only the logical culmination of such demands and, of course, played into the hands of the opponents of the project, “Petersen quotes on September 20 kp.ru…

At the same time, the deputy expressed doubts that the blogger Navalny was “poisoned”, and Moscow was allegedly involved in the incident. She pointed out that the Russian authorities themselves agreed to send him to Germany for treatment, which would not be logical.

Petersen also noted that not only Russia needs Nord Stream 2, Germany is also interested in it.

“The shutdown of SP-2 will immediately entail colossal losses, and in the medium term it may mean an increase in the price of blue fuel for Germany,” she said, adding that sanctions should be lifted from Russia, and representatives of the Russian Federation should also investigate the incident with Navalny.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. It remains to lay about 160 km of pipes. However, due to US sanctions, work has been temporarily suspended.

Alexei Navalny became ill during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he was first hospitalized in the Omsk hospital, and then sent for treatment to the Berlin clinic “Charite”. German doctors said that the blogger was allegedly poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group, although tests taken in Russia showed that there were no poisons in his body.

In connection with the incident in the EU and the US, calls were made to abandon the Nord Stream 2.

The Permanent Mission of Russia to the EU addressed the European Parliament with nine questions regarding the situation with Navalny, pointing out inconsistencies in the version about the poisoning of the blogger.