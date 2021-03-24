Monday turned into a summit marathon, again. The corona lockdown continues for the time being. A day full of losers, comments Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Witching Hour in Berlin. The country was already in a deep sleep when its overnight rulers drew their conclusions after twelve hours of the Corona summit marathon. The mutated virus had “eaten up the successes of the measures”, the Chancellor claimed unmoved – as if it was not the diletting of her government that has been forcing Germany into a permanent lockdown with no prospects for almost half a year. And the Bavarian Markus Söder found that the “Team Caution” (with him at the top) had prevailed. Wrong again! Yesterday there were no winners, only losers who have been leading the country for too long with perseverance, consolation and euphemisms.

Corona summit: The corona natural disaster is joined by the German disease of leaden lack of ideas

So that the resistance to this unambitious policy remains manageable, the Federal Minister of Finance is putting together the next billion-dollar package for the hard-hit companies. But that is exactly the key to explaining the malaise: From the beginning, the Union, SPD and Greens relied on the country’s wealth, on the fact that you could afford to lock everything up for months. Therefore, there was no courage to come up with pragmatic, innovative solutions or the ambition to get enough vaccine. That is why politicians continue to administer more and more of the same medicine that destroys people. Yes, Corona is a global natural disaster. But it would be easier to master and to endure if it weren’t for the German disease of leaden lack of ideas.

Now Maundy Thursday should fix it. Shopping ban – so that everyone flocks to the supermarkets on Holy Saturday? That sounds strange. After all: Söder gives the retail industry hope for the time after Easter. With an incidence of 100, the stores are said to reopen. And the Luca app for contact tracking could also be used in Bavaria. This is at least a touch of perspective for gastronomy and culture.

A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis