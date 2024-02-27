To many people's surprise, Daniela Klette, a former terrorist of the Red Army Faction (RAF), has been arrested in Berlin. Despite a European search warrant, 65-year-old Klette, suspected of several murders, managed to remain in hiding for thirty years. She may have also done that in the Netherlands with two accomplices for a while.
Guy Hoeks
Latest update:
19:36
