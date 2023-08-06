Home page politics

From: Corinna Visser

Germany is not planning its own AI regulation. Nevertheless, the federal government has a say when rules for AI are drawn up at international level. An overview.

Governments around the world are grappling with the question of how to reap the benefits of artificial intelligence while minimizing the risks of this powerful technology. Germany relies on the EU, which is currently negotiating the AI ​​Act. It will also become directly applicable law in Germany as soon as it comes into force. “We are not planning national AI regulation in Germany,” says Anna Christmann (Greens), Commissioner of the Federal Ministry of Economics for the Digital Economy and Start-ups, in an interview with Table.Media.

Volker Wissing’s (FDP) digital ministry also sees no reason to go their own way in Germany. “We want to support AI developers in our country by simplifying access to data and creating clarity about future standards,” says a spokesman for the BMDV. “Purely national rules are counterproductive here.”

Distributed Responsibilities

The federal government is therefore involved in various international regulatory processes – with shared responsibilities. While the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Justice are leading the negotiations on the AI ​​Act in the EU, the Ministry of Digital is leading the G7 Hiroshima process on generative AI. As an export nation, Germany is committed to the most international standards possible, “so that developments from Germany can be connected and vice versa,” says the spokesman for the BMDV. There, it is important not to slow down developments “by setting up too many complicated rules”. That is why Germany is promoting “clear transparency rules that leave room for innovation” at the G7 level.

Christmann also says: “We must not stall development at this early stage. Otherwise there is a risk that Europe will become unattractive for the developers of AI.” But it is also clear that we need guidelines for AI that affect fundamental rights. “Something like social scoring or random biometric identification in public spaces has no place in a democracy.”

Europe has a different starting point than the USA

Christmann has just returned from a trip to the US, where she met AI researchers and entrepreneurs, among others, in California. “There is no understanding in the US for regulating this innovative technology so harshly,” she says. “We have to balance regulation and the promotion of research and development.” It is also important to consider that AI companies are just emerging in Europe and Europe therefore has different requirements than, for example, the USA. Nevertheless: “We must not always look at the USA with envy. Our start-up scene is getting better and better.”

Christmann takes a sporting view that the Americans have not waited until the G7 or the EU have agreed on guard rails or rules for AI, but have brought their companies to a voluntary commitment. “It is important to be in dialogue with the big technology companies, precisely to avoid bias.” And it is right to put the models that already exist on a reasonable basis. “But I don’t share the view that a voluntary commitment alone is sufficient,” she emphasizes.

AI Act must not stall development

After the summer break in Brussels, the trilogue negotiations are entering the critical phase. The aim is to conclude this under the Spanish Council Presidency. Christmann also believes it is important to conclude the negotiations on the AI ​​Act promptly in order to have reliable regulation. “As long as it is unclear what is coming, investors will hold back. This is not a good situation.” The law must be ready before the European elections.

Germany had made some comments on the Council’s general approach and called, among other things, that only relevant and proportionate requirements for general purpose AI systems (GPAI) should apply. And pointed out that the test was not yet completed. In fact, this was before the discussion of ChatGPT reached the public.

Germany still has change requests

This means that the discussions – including in the Council – are not over yet. “We have to ask ourselves whether regulation is fulfilling its purpose of shaping technology for the benefit of people, or whether it is stalling development,” warns Christmann. It is right to limit regulation to high-risk applications. At the moment, however, there is more and more detailed regulation in Europe. “This leads to more difficult conditions, especially for young AI companies like the ones we have in Europe.”

Example: “I cannot see why companies should be required to carry out an additional fundamental rights impact assessment, as proposed by the EU Parliament,” criticizes Christmann. Because that is complex if not impossible, especially for young companies. However, it was the Greens/EFA group that introduced the Fundamental Rights Assessment into the legislative proposal.

Exceptions for SMEs are important to Germany

What else is important for Germany in the coming negotiations? “To create good development conditions for SMEs and start-ups,” says Christmann. “We need experimental fields. It must be possible to try things out before full regulation takes effect.” That is why the German side attaches importance to the establishment of real laboratories and that there are time-related exceptions for SMEs.

Another point is the creation of exceptions within the high-risk areas. For example, the same security requirements apply to cleaning robots in hospitals as, for example, to patient files. “We are working on solutions here, the discussion is still ongoing,” said Christmann.

Foundation models are still being discussed

As the Council had already adopted its General Approach before the discussion on Foundation Models or Generative AI (like ChatGPT) gained momentum, Member States had barely shed light on the issue. “It is correct that the EU Parliament has taken up Foundation Models,” says Christmann. But which regulation is appropriate for this is still being discussed by the federal government. The framework conditions have changed much more than usual since the Council position was decided. Therefore, the need to work on concrete solutions is greater.

Digital Minister Wissing has already made a proposal in the FAZ: He imagines mandatory self-regulation for generative AI. However, he also warns against leaving the wording to the large US tech companies alone. In addition, there must be a review after two years. Then one can assess whether a code of conduct for generative AI as a supplement to the AI ​​Act is sufficient – or whether strict regulation and integration into the law is required.

Implementation will also be a challenge

Meanwhile, the discussion about the implementation of the AI ​​Act has not yet started. But Christmann can already say one thing about this: “But we want to avoid the mistakes of the GDPR and not allow the rules to be interpreted again in 16 different ways.” The solution could be a central office, an AI Office – something like the EU – Parliament has proposed. But there is also a need for clarification. “A European AI office must not become the bottleneck for AI approval throughout Europe,” warns Christmann.