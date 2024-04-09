This Tuesday, Germany rejected the Nicaraguan accusation of its alleged “complicity” in a “plausible genocide” in Gaza and assured that Managua “denies” Israel's right “to exist” in its request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in which Nicaragua calls for an end to German military and political assistance to the Israeli Government.

In her intervention this Tuesday before the ICJ, the Director General of Legal Affairs of Germany, Tania von Uslar-Gleichen, referred to a speech by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in which he spoke of Berlin being “guided” by its “responsibility arising from the Holocaust” and its “permanent duty to defend the existence and security of the State of Israel.”

Hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

“This responsibility must continue to guide us because Israel's right to exist continues to be denied. In fact, he refuses in Nicaragua's request, in the section dedicated to the Hamas massacre of October 7. According to Nicaragua, these attacks were directed against 'settlements located in the occupied Palestinian territories,'” Uslar-Gleichen explained.

In the sixth section of the introduction to its request, Managua states that “Palestinian Hamas paramilitary forces attacked Israeli settlements located in the occupied Palestinian territories of Sderot, Kfar Azza, Nir Oz and Be'eri.”

Berlin stressed that “will not tolerate this” and warned that the international community founded the Israeli State as “a safe haven for the Jewish people” and its right to exist is “internationally recognized.”

“Germany firmly rejects this notion. (…) These attacks targeted communities located within Israel's borders. Not in Gaza, but in the State of Israel,” answered the German diplomat.

Furthermore, he stressed that the German Government has been “doing everything possible to live up to its responsibility towards the Israeli and Palestinian people” and accused Nicaragua of “adopting a unilateral view” of the conflict.

Protest before Nicaragua's claim before the ICJ.

“Germany has learned from its past. A past that includes responsibility for one of the most terrible crimes in the history of humanity, the Shoah (Hebrew term for Holocaust),” added Uslar-Gleichen.

He also assured that Berlin “remains committed” to a two-state solution as the “only path to lasting peace” in the region and explained that it has provided “significant support” to Palestinians living in the territories occupied by Israel for decades.

In addition, he mentioned several statements by senior German officials, including German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in which the suffering of the Palestinians is described as “indescribable” and life in Gaza as “hell.”

More than 30,000 people have died in the Gaza Strip since the conflict began on October 7, 2023.

“These quotes prove that Germany is fulfilling its obligations to ensure respect for international humanitarian law”he pointed out.

The ICJ held hearings this Monday and Tuesday on the need to issue precautionary measures against Germany as part of a procedure initiated by Nicaragua last month, in which it accused Berlin of “complicity in the genocide” in Gaza and demanded that it “suspend” of “extreme urgency” its political, financial and military support for Israel.