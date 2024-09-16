Germany on Monday reinstated controls at all its borders to combat irregular migration, a controversial measure planned for six months that could trigger a domino effect and new tensions within the European Union (EU).

According to the criteria of

Berlin added police controls – mobile and fixed – with Belgium, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Denmark, to those already established on the borders with Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

German police officers arrest a man at the German-French border in Kehl. Photo:AFP Share

Although such searches are prohibited within the Schengen area, a free movement zone that includes 25 of the 27 EU member states along with other countries, They may be established temporarily due to threats to public order or security. Its initial duration is six months, with extensions that cannot exceed two years.

The European Commission recalled that these measures “must be strictly exceptional”, while urging that they be “balanced”.

The German government has argued that it is necessary to “protect internal security against the current threats of Islamist terrorism and cross-border crime.”

The European country has been the victim in recent weeks of a series of Islamist attacks committed by foreigners. Among them was a knife attack in late August in Solingen (west), carried out by a Syrian and claimed by the Islamic State, which left three dead.

Since then, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has tightened immigration measures in a difficult electoral context, with a strong rise of the far right in two regional elections in early September.

This marked a change from the asylum policy of previous years, which saw the reception of more than a million refugees during the migration crisis of 2015 and more than a million Ukrainian exiles since 2022.

German police officers check the identity documents of passengers on a bus at the border between Germany and France. Photo:AFP Share

Police will strive to ensure that such inspections have “as little impact as possible” on the daily lives of people travelling for work.as well as in the transport of passengers and goods, although, according to the ministry, it cannot be ruled out that the measures may cause “one-off and temporary” delays at times.

“There is not a police officer at every border crossing, nor are the borders closed,” said Sonja Kock, a spokeswoman, during a press conference in Berlin.

On the contrary, The controls will be flexible and will be installed where the police are aware that there is a particular irregular migratory flow. and only those vehicles that arouse suspicion will be inspected, Kock said.

The measure is receiving criticism from multiple quarters in Germany

The measure, announced by the German government in the face of growing pressure from the conservative opposition in the area of ​​migration policy, has failed to satisfy that sector of the political spectrum, which is calling for asylum seekers to be turned away at the borders as well.

But the coalition led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz insists that This would not be consistent with European law, as it would be necessary to examine each asylum application separately or to decide which European country is responsible for processing the case.

The Federal Police have also criticised the fact that the controls will not be effective and will put even more pressure on a force that is already overstretched and understaffed.

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany. Photo:Bloomberg Share

“Seamless border controls are not possible. The federal police do not have sufficient personnel or equipment for this,” said Andreas Rosskopf, chairman of the federal police union, in an interview with the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) media network on Monday.

Rosskopf noted that there is a lack of adequate personnel, material and infrastructure. and that if controls are to be carried out in the west with the same intensity as in the south and east, it will not be possible to maintain them for six full months under these conditions.

Seamless border controls are not possible. The federal police do not have sufficient personnel or equipment to do so.

“As we can only carry out sporadic checks, smugglers simply cross the border three kilometres further to the left or right, where there is no police. This is also our experience on the eastern border,” he warned.

On the other hand, from organizations supporting migrants and refugees and from the left There has been criticism that the pressure to turn away more people at the border may lead the police to commit irregularities. such as those that have already been reported on occasions at the border with Poland and demanding documentation exclusively based on racist stereotypes.

In addition, they have warned of a possible domino effect, in which Germany’s neighbouring countries are also trying to secure their borders to avoid having to take in people turned away at the German border.