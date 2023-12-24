Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/24/2023 – 14:37

Sniffer dogs were used in searches of the cathedral and worshipers had to go through security checks after authorities received warning of a possible attack. German authorities said they had received information about a possible attack on Cologne Cathedral and stepped up security.

German authorities reinforced security around Cologne Cathedral this Sunday (24/12), after receiving warnings that a group may be planning an attack there.

On Saturday, faithful who attended Christmas Eve mass were advised to arrive early and avoid bringing large bags.

Sniffer dogs were brought in to search the premises after the evening mass, and visitors were searched before entering the church, police chief Michael Esser said in a statement.

Esser said that even though warnings indicated a possible attack on New Year's Eve, not Christmas, authorities still decided to beef up security “to ensure the safety of visitors to the cathedral on Christmas Eve.” Police said late in the morning that no arrests had been made in connection with the possible attack.

With several dozen police officers on duty outside the cathedral, Auxiliary Bishop Rolf Steinhaeuser greeted participants in what he said was “probably the safest church service in all of Germany.”

“Even if the alert was related to New Year's Eve, there are a lot of people in the area around the cathedral. It is one of the most visited cathedrals, and the main train station is nearby,” said police spokesman Wolfgang Baldes, speaking to journalists in front of the Cologne cathedral.

At the same time, the Secretary of the Interior of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul, appealed to citizens not to stop going to church and celebrating Christmas: “Fear is the currency of terrorists. We shouldn’t make it more valuable.”

The Cathedral, the largest Gothic church in northern Europe, was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996. It attracts millions of visitors every year. Construction of the church began around 1248 and was completed in 1880. The building withstood German bombing during World War II.

Alert in Europe

German newspaper Bild reported that authorities in Germany, Austria and Spain had received indications that an Islamist group was planning several attacks in Europe.

On December 5, European Union Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson warned that Europe faces a “huge risk of terrorist attacks” during the Christmas holidays due to the fallout from the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

jps (AP, Lusa, dpa)