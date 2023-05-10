Protest against restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, in January 2022. Michael Sohn (AP)

Students who paint swastikas on their desks and give the Hitler salute in the school corridors; racist insults to children of Turkish origin in a camp in Brandenburg; Far-right attacks on LGTBI students at the University of Potsdam… In recent weeks the German press has denounced several incidents related to the far-right in the eastern federal states. Isolated cases, but they are on the rise and are increasingly worrying the security forces. Germany registered a record number of politically motivated crimes in 2022, according to data presented this Tuesday by the Ministry of the Interior.

Never since this statistic began to be compiled, in 2001, have so many crimes of this type been recorded: almost 59,000, 7% more than the previous year. For some years now, Germany has considered the ultra-right the main threat to the country’s security, ahead of Islamist terrorism. Almost 23,500 of these crimes of a political or ideological nature are linked to right-wing ideologies, also an increase of 7% compared to 2021, collects the annual report. The security forces are detecting a “greater tendency towards radicalization in parts of the population”, the president of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), Holger Münch, warned on Tuesday.

Police and intelligence services closely monitor the activity of the Reichsbürger (citizens of the Empire), a right-wing extremist group that does not recognize the legitimacy of the Federal Republic that emerged from World War II. Especially since at the end of last year, in one of the biggest anti-terrorist raids in recent years, 25 people who were planning to take Parliament by force were arrested. The conspirators had weapons and ammunition and included former soldiers among their ranks. The Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, has referred specifically to the “irrationality and dangerousness” of these groups, whose activity has skyrocketed judging by the crimes attributed to them: 1,860 cases, 40% more than the previous year .

However, the crimes that have increased the most according to the BKA’s annual report are neither far-right nor far-left – the latter fell by 31% to around 7,000 – but cases that cannot be clearly assigned due to his “diffuse ideological motivation”. This category includes, for example, those related to protests against restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Germany’s internal secret services, decided in 2021 to put the movement known as Querdenker (lateral or alternative thinkers) that led the demonstrations against government measures under surveillance. Some gathered several tens of thousands of people, mostly in Berlin. Among the participants in these protests were covid-19 deniers, anti-vaxxers, believers in conspiracy theories, esoterics, but also many supporters of the extreme right. According to a BfV report, the extreme right took advantage of the discomfort of a part of the citizenry over the restrictions on individual liberties to launch their slogans and try to capitalize on the protest.

“Right-wing extremism continues to be the biggest threat,” Münch stressed at a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday. Faeser, for his part, has pointed out that the data reflects the changes and uncertainty that citizens are experiencing due to the conflicts that have arisen in recent years, such as the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The BKA has recorded an increase (9%) in crimes against refugees. There have also been more cases classified as “foreign ideology”, related both to the war in Ukraine -mainly insults or threats in anti-Russian or anti-Ukrainian demonstrations- and to the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) or the situation in Iran.

The German secret services classified a few days ago the youth of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an extremist group that threatens democracy. “There is no longer any doubt that they pursue anti-constitutional aspirations,” said Thomas Haldenwang, the head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), who accused the organization Youth Alternative for Germany (JA) of “agitating” against refugees. and the migrants. The AfD party is considered suspected of extremism, one step below in the ranking.

The advice centers for victims of far-right, racist and anti-Semitic violence have also presented their own statistics on Tuesday, which confirm that attacks from the extreme right “are on the rise”, said Robert Kusche, director of the Regional Offices of Education , Integration and Democracy of Saxony. The report points to a particularly alarming fact: that the number of minor victims has doubled in one year, going from 288 in 2021 to 520 in 2022.

The protests that have to do with the climate emergency also left more crimes in the police statistics, 1,600 last year. The minister has assured that she “does not understand” actions such as those carried out by the environmental group Letzte Generation (last generation), which periodically organizes roadblocks in which activists stick to asphalt or cars. “The climate crisis is fought from democracy”, she has pointed out. “The legitimate protest,” she added, “ends where the crime begins.”

