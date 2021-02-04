A spokeswoman for the German Interior Ministry said today, Thursday, that the Federal Police has refused a request to issue an exceptional permit for the English football team Liverpool to enter the country for a match against German club Leipzig.

Thus, it will not be possible to hold the German match Liverpool and Leipzig as it was scheduled for on the 16th of this month in the first leg of the Champions League 16th round.

Leipzig, which has yet to comment on the police decision, must now propose an alternative as soon as possible.

The spokeswoman explained that “the decree on protection from Corona, issued by the German government last Friday, provides for only a few exceptions, and does not provide for special rules for professional athletes.”

The spokeswoman added that the Federal Police informed Club Leipzig today that “the description of the incident does not fall under exceptional circumstances.”

This comes against the background of the decision to impose an entry ban on people coming from areas particularly affected by the mutated Corona strains, and from these regions, Britain. The decision applies until the seventeenth of this month, that is, one day after the scheduled date of the first leg.

The tenth of March had been set as the date for the second leg in Liverpool.

According to UEFA rules, the host team is responsible for organizing the match, and an explanation of this match must be available no later than February 8th. In the event that the match was not held, Leipzig’s defeat will be counted by 3 goals to zero.

The round of 16 of the tournament must end no later than April 2.

Last Monday, Leipzig officials applied to allow the Liverpool delegation to enter Germany.