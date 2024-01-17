The Bundestag voted against the transfer of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine

The German parliament (Bundestag) voted against the transfer of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Writes about this Spiegel.

Previously, a resolution with such a demand was sent to the German government by the opposition bloc CDU/CSU (Christian Democratic Union of Germany and Christian Social Union in Bavaria).

On January 2, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced that he had asked the West to provide German Taurus missiles to destroy the Crimean bridge and isolate the peninsula from Russia. In his opinion, the speed of success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces depends on the military assistance of Western partners.