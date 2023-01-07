Germany has no plans to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This was announced on Saturday, January 7, by the co-chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) Lars Klingbeil in an interview for RND.

He explained that this step could be a signal of involvement in hostilities, so such decisions should be made carefully and with an eye on the actions of the allies.

“No country currently supplies [Киеву] heavy tanks like the Leopard 1 or Leopard 2,” Klingbeil said.

At the same time, the SPD deputy added that, despite certain self-restrictions, the West intends to support Ukraine in a coordinated and active manner.

Earlier in the day, a similar verdict on the supply of Leopard was announced in Poland. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki noted that this will not happen without the solid support and involvement of other states.

Meanwhile, on January 5, it became known that Germany and the United States agreed to work together on the transfer of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to Ukraine. At the same time, it was reported that as part of military assistance to Kyiv, infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) of American and German production – Bradley and Marder, respectively, would be provided. Both countries plan to organize the necessary briefing for Ukrainian troops.

According to the representative of the German government, Steffen Hebestreit, the training of Ukrainian military personnel in their management will take about two months, it will take place on the territory of Germany.

Western countries began to arm Ukraine more actively against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect Donbass. Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.