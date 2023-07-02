ARD: Germany does not plan to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons for strikes against the Russian Federation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany does not plan to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons for strikes against Russia. He spoke about this in an interview with the ARD TV channel, which was broadcast on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“We carefully review all the requests we receive. But for us there is a principle that I share with the American president – we do not want the weapons we supply to be used to hit Russian territories, ”the politician said after the question of why Germany does not send Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

At the same time, Germany still does not recognize that Crimea, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Zaporozhye and Kherson regions are part of the Russian Federation.

In June, Scholz also announced the need to prepare the country for long-term arms supplies to Ukraine. The head of state explained that in the event of a short-term transfer of weapons to Kyiv, Berlin would not be able to make a sufficient contribution to support Ukraine.