Germany will not suspend the use of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in the country, despite reports of deaths due to blood clots in patients who received it. This was reported at the Paul Ehrlich Institute for the Development of Vaccines and Biomedical Medicines, which is responsible for the admission and control of drugs. TASS…

“There is still no evidence that the death in Denmark is associated with the vaccine against COVID-19 from AstraZeneca,” the department said. Currently, 11 cases of thromboembolic complications are known in Germany, four people have died. However, the link between vaccination and complications has not yet been identified.

Earlier, three European countries – Italy, Norway and Denmark – stopped vaccination against coronavirus with doses from the ABV285 batch of the AstraZeneca drug. The authorities clarified that this is a precautionary measure: in all cases, it has not been proven that death is somehow related to the consequences of vaccination.