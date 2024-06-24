The German government upheld Ukraine’s authority to strike Russia

Germany leaves in force the current powers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) to carry out strikes with German weapons on Russian territory. This was announced by the official representative of the German government, Steffen Hebestreit, reports RIA News.

“While we are talking about border areas, there are no changes, because whether it is Kharkov in this case, or 50 kilometers further to the north, or 100 kilometers further to the south, this is the same case,” said the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers, noting that The weapons transferred by the Americans greatly exceed the German ones in range, so there is no point in expanding the powers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that several hundred alliance officers will be stationed in Germany and will be involved in ensuring the logistics of arms supplies to Ukraine.