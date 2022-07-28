Vice-Chancellor of Germany Habek urged not to be proud of arms supplies to Ukraine

Vice-Chancellor of Germany, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habek said that in the context of the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine today, Berlin cannot stand aside without supporting Kyiv with arms supplies. However, he refused to be proud that Germany is forced to do this, reports TASS.

The minister called the support of Kyiv an important decision for Berlin, but urged not to forget that people die because of weapons, stressing that one should not be proud of the fact that they have to send weapons to Ukraine. According to him, this decision of Germany is “ambivalent from the point of view of morality.”

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of deploying multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and artillery at enterprises in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in order to provoke Russian troops to return fire.