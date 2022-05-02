Data from the German Robert Koch Institute for Disease Control showed that no deaths from the Corona virus were recorded in Germany during the past 24 hours, for the first time since September 2021.

And the German News Agency stated that the last time that no death from Corona was reported in Germany within one day was on September 21. The weekly infection rate continued to decline today, and according to the institute’s data, the rate, which is the number of infections per 100,000 people over seven days, is currently 639.5, compared to 666.4 cases yesterday, 790.8 cases a week ago, and 1531.5 cases a month ago. .

The institute added that during the past 24 hours, health offices in Germany recorded 4,032 new cases of the virus, compared to 20,84 cases last Monday. According to the institute’s data, the number of cases of HIV infection since its outbreak in Germany in the spring of 2020, has reached 24,813,817 cases. But the institute indicated that the actual total number of cases may be higher, given that many cases of infection have not been detected.