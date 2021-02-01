The German Robert Koch Institute for Infectious and Non-Communicable Diseases announced today, Monday, that the number of new infections with the new Coronavirus that were recorded during the past twenty-four hours reached 5,608, based on data from local health departments.

The institute recorded 175 new deaths from the virus within 24 hours.

According to the institute’s data, this brings the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country to two million 221 thousand and 971 cases.

The total deaths from HIV infection reached 57,120 cases.