The German Robert Koch Institute for Infectious and Non-Communicable Diseases announced this morning, Saturday, that the number of new infections with the new Coronavirus, which were registered in the country during the past twenty-four hours, reached 10 thousand and 485 cases, based on data from local health departments.

Last Saturday, the number of injuries reached 12,321.

The institute recorded 689 new deaths from the virus within twenty-four hours, compared to 794 new deaths last Saturday.

Germany recorded the highest daily number of injuries so far on December 18, with 33,777 injuries, including 3,500 injuries that were added late. It also recorded the highest daily death toll from the virus so far on January 14, with 1244 cases.

The disease prevalence rate among every 100,000 people within seven days today, Saturday, reached 77.3 cases. The highest rate was recorded on December 22, with 197.6 injuries.

According to the institute’s data, this brings the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country to two million 275 thousand and 394 cases.

The total deaths from HIV infection reached 61,286 cases. The number of people recovering reached about two million 20 thousand and 900 people.

According to the institute’s data, the rate of reproduction as of Friday was 0.93, which means that every hundred infected people may transmit the infection to 93 other individuals on average. The reproduction rate reflects the prevalence of the disease approximately one and a half weeks ago.