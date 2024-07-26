Young people in Germany are more likely to be involved in electric scooter-related accidents than any other group, with around 42 percent of e-scooter riders involved in accidents last year being under 25, the Federal Statistical Office said on Friday.

The office said that about 80% of the accident victims were under 45 years old.

Overall, police recorded 9,425 accidents involving e-bikes with personal injury in Germany in 2023, 14.1% more than the previous year, when 8,260 accidents were recorded.

In 2023, 1,220 people suffered serious injuries and 8,911 suffered minor injuries. The vast majority, or 83%, of those injured were riding e-scooters themselves, including 21 of the 22 fatalities.

According to statisticians, a particularly large number of accidents occur in large cities.