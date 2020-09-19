BY JUAN CARLOS BARRENA

Germany has registered in the last 24 hours the highest level of new coronavirus infections since the end of last April, as announced today by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for coordinating the fight against the epidemic in this country. The German health offices added 2,297 new cases and six deaths since the previous day, bringing the total number of infected in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic is at least 270,070 people, while deaths total 9,384 people. The highest levels of infections in Germany were recorded in late March and early April with more than 6,000 daily cases. The situation is especially worrying in Munich, where the limit of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants has been exceeded within a week and local authorities are forced to tighten measures to combat the spread of the Sars-Covid-19 virus. Oktoberfest, the beer festival that normally attracts more than 10 million visitors, should have started this Saturday. However, last April the mayor of the Bavarian capital, Dieter Reiter, and the prime minister of the region, Markus Söder, announced the suspension of what is considered the largest popular festival in the world.

The rise above the limit of infections in Munich has forced last night to ban at the last moment the public attendance at the opening match of the new season of the German soccer Bundesliga between Bayern and Schalke 04 that ended with a humiliating 8-0. Initially a limited presence of just 7,500 fans was planned at the Allianz Arena, but Reiter eventually had to close the entrances to the pitch for fans. “It would have been a wrong sign” given the increase in infections, said the mayor of Munich to explain the decision not to allow the presence of public in the party. “I know it’s bitter for the fans, but we haven’t gotten over the crisis yet,” Reiter added. To avoid spontaneous celebrations on the occasion of the beginning of Oktoberfest, the local authorities have also issued a prohibition order for the sale and consumption of alcohol in the street, since it is expected that the most unconditional followers of that party will concentrate despite everything in the ‘Theresienwiesen’, the meadows that other years are filled with large tents for beer tasting and a multitude of fairground attractions.

The German health authorities want to avoid at all costs that in this country new infections rise to the levels that Spain, France or Great Britain are suffering. Chrsitian Drosten, director of the virology department of the Charité, the Berlin University Hospital, and advisor to the federal government on the Sars-Covid-2 pandemic, does not rule out that Germany will suffer a strong outbreak of infections up to rates like those in the south of Europe. Meanwhile, the Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, has announced that he wants to regulate the distribution of future vaccines against the coronavirus in Germany until the end of October. To do this, he wants to convene an advisory council of doctors, ethics experts and social scientists who will develop a priority vaccination program, according to the newspapers of the Funke publishing group. The committee will be attended by members of the RKI Permanent Commission on Vaccination, scientists from the Leopoldina National Academy of Sciences and experts from the German Ethical Council. Spahn considers that the distribution of the first vaccines has not only a medical dimension, but also an ethical and political-social dimension.

Klaus Cichutek, president of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which regulates and authorizes the introduction of new drugs in Germany, does not rule out that before the end of the year a coronavirus vaccine will be approved in this country, after underlining that there are already nine immunizing substances that They have already reached phase 3 of experimentation. “From the point of view of the procedure for its authorization, I am very optimistic. We will do everything possible to ensure that this process is carried out constructively and with the necessary thoroughness, but at the right speed, “Cichutek told the television station N-TV. Although he acknowledged that he is only speculating, he was convinced that the first permits for the new vaccines will be granted “at the end of this or the beginning of next year.” He added that it will also take several months until the new vaccine is available throughout the country and assured that there is a great willingness among the population to be inoculated. “We have verified this at the Paul Ehrlich Institute by the large number of volunteers who have come forward since the beginning of the first clinical trials,” said the president of the institution.