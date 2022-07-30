Today, Saturday, Germany recorded a decrease in the weekly infection rate with the Corona virus.

And the German “Robert Koch” Institute for Disease Control announced this morning that this rate, which is the number of infections per 100,000 people over a period of seven days, is currently 578.1, compared to 729.3 yesterday.

The rate was 709.7 a week ago, and 668.6 a month ago.

The institute added that during the past 24 hours, health offices in Germany recorded 66,03 new cases of the virus, compared to 92,09 cases last Saturday. The number of deaths caused by the disease during the past 24 hours reached 117, compared to 116 deaths a week ago.