The German Foreign Ministry recommended that German citizens abandon “unnecessary trips” to China for the time being, due to the Corona situation there. And the ministry wrote on Twitter today, Saturday, justifying the warning against travel, that “the number of injuries in China has now reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The Chinese health system is overburdened, which also affected the adequacy of care even in medical emergencies.”

The ministry added that China will be classified, starting from the ninth of this month, as a risk area for virus variants, and compulsory testing will apply for those coming to Germany from China, starting from Monday.

The European Union recommended that EU member states conduct a coronavirus (Covid-19) test for arrivals from China, but the bloc failed to agree on imposing mandatory tests.