Berlin expects concrete steps from Moscow to de-escalate around Kiev and recognizes the importance of future negotiations with Russia, an anonymous source in the German Cabinet said. TASS.

“From our point of view, it is important that there are concrete steps to de-escalate. The importance of this should not be underestimated. direct dialogue [с президентом России Владимиром Путиным] important,” the source said.

He claims that in Germany the fact of negotiations at different levels is regarded very positively, the decision of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hold a meeting with Putin received the same support.

Earlier, German political scientist Alexander Rahr urged Germany to negotiate with Russia on increasing gas supplies. According to him, Germany’s gas needs may increase due to the energy transition. He also noted that Russia remains Germany’s main gas supplier.