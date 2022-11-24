The revival of the Moskvich automobile plant indicates the low effectiveness of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Readers of the German newspaper came to this conclusion Der Spiegel.

According to the audience, the launch of the enterprise was yet another proof that the Russian economy is capable of developing even in the face of serious pressure from outside.

“It is clear that the sanctions against the Russian Federation do not achieve their goal, but only strengthen the Russian economy, which is set for consistent and well-thought-out tasks,” wrote a user with the nickname MrEchoBravo.

Another commentator shared his experience of using the Moskvich and noted that this is a high-quality and reliable car without frills.

Earlier, on November 23, it became known that the Moskvich automobile plant launched mass production of the crossover of the same name. It is noted that the resumption of assemblies at the Moskvich site will provide jobs for about 40 thousand more people.

“Moskvich 3” is a cross-country passenger car equipped with a gasoline turbo engine (1.5 l, 150 hp) paired with a CVT automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Car sales in Moscow and the Central Federal District will begin in December this year.

In October, the Moskvich plant announced that it had begun to form its own dealer network, which would include 23 centers from St. Petersburg to Krasnoyarsk.

In addition, the general director of the Moskvich plant, Dmitry Pronin, said that the company plans to assemble about 600 cars in 2022, some of which will have electric stuffing.

In March 2022, Renault announced that it was closing the plant and leaving the Russian market. The capital enterprise “Renault Russia” became the property of the capital’s government. Now the plant has been renamed into JSC “Moscow Automobile Plant” Moskvich “. The plant plans to produce electric vehicles.