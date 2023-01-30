Brasilia (AFP) – Germany is ready to “contribute” to protecting the Brazilian Amazon and provides for environmental aid of up to 217 million dollars, announced Monday its Minister of Cooperation, Svenja Schulze, after meeting in Brasilia with the Brazilian Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva. For his part, Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz, who concluded his Latin American tour in Brasilia in a meeting with his counterpart ‘Lula’ da Silva, said that Germany is opening a “new era” in relations with Brazil.

“That relationship we have survived difficult years and now we want to (…) contribute our knowledge and make resources available,” German Minister Schulze said at a joint press conference.

The meeting between Schulze and Silva in the Brazilian capital was part of the prelude to the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was received by President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva at the Planalto Presidential Palace.

Silva and Schulze celebrated the release, already announced by Berlin, of 35 million euros (38 million dollars) for the Amazon Fund, resources that will be allocated to environmental preservation projects frozen since 2019.

Germany had interrupted, along with Norway, their cooperation in this fund due to the lack of commitment of the former Brazilian far-right president Jair Bolsonaro with the protection of the forest.

The European country intends to allocate a total of 200 million euros (USD 217 million) to Brazil in “cooperation measures”, which include, in addition to the Amazon Fund, 31 million euros (USD 33.6 million) to Brazilian Amazon states to “projects for the protection and sustainable use of forests”, as well as a loan of 80 million euros (USD 87 million) with low rates for farmers to replant their land.

Other measures announced were an “energy efficiency guarantor” fund for small and medium-sized companies (29.5 million euros), two “sustainable supply chains” projects (9 million euros) and a “consultancy for the promotion of renewable energies in industry and transport” (5.3 million euros).

Finally, the financing of a “reforestation of degraded areas” project was agreed for 13.1 million euros (USD 14.2 million), according to a statement released by the German embassy.

“Brazil is the lungs of the world. If it has problems, we all have to help,” Schulze said.

Silva stated for his part that the resources of the Amazon Fund could be used in “urgent” actions to assist indigenous communities, as in the case of the Yanomami, in whose territory the ‘Lula’ government decreed an emergency due to the increase in cases of malnutrition and diseases caused by the advance of illegal mining.

“We are looking for partnerships that will help us ensure that Brazil meets its goal of meeting its commitments in the Paris Agreement, achieving zero deforestation by 2030, and expelling invaders from indigenous lands to change this terrible landscape and have an agenda for the sustainable development,” Silva explained.

‘Lula’ and Scholz, in tune

After their meeting at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, both leaders shared a joint conference, just as the German chancellor did the previous days with Alberto Fernández in Argentina and with Gabriel Boric in Chile.

Scholz expressed his joy at the re-election of ‘Lula’ and expressed his total commitment to his Government and Brazilian institutions after the assault on the three State Powers on January 8.

The German president also told his Brazilian counterpart that the Latin American country already plays and should play an important role in the transition towards green energy, a challenge that, according to him, can be carried out because with the leftist again in the Executive , Brazil returns to the “global scene”.

