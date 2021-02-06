German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin would discuss with its European partners Moscow’s decision to expel foreign diplomats. Reported by RIA News with reference to the Funke Mediengruppe editions.

“Russia chooses for itself what kind of relationship it wants to have with the rest of Europe. We have always stressed that we do not want the thread of the conversation with Russia to be cut off, and despite all the difficulties, we want good, at least reasonable relations, “the head of the department emphasized.

Heiko Maas noted that Germany intends to discuss its next steps with EU partners “in great detail”.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of three foreign diplomats for participating in unauthorized rallies in support of Alexei Navalny (founder of FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent).

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Alexei Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one, sentencing him to 3.5 years in a general regime colony. However, he will spend two years and eight months in prison – he was credited with the year of house arrest, under which he was during the preliminary investigation in the Yves Rocher case.