Germany reacted to possible US sanctions against Nord Stream 2: the Ministry of Economy of the Federal Republic of Germany said that they regret Washington’s decision to impose sanctions on the ship Fortuna, which is involved in the construction of the gas pipeline. This was stated by a representative of the Ministry of Economy and Energy of Germany, her words are quoted TASS…

“We take note of this with regret,” she said.

Also, a representative of the department confirmed the information that the sanctions are aimed against the Russian pipelayer. At the same time, the US Embassy in Berlin told reporters that the American side will take all necessary steps to stop Nord Stream 2, which “poses a threat to the national interests of the European allies.”

Earlier, the German publication Handelsblatt reported that the Russian pipe-laying barge Fortuna, capable of completing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and its owner on Tuesday, January 19, will come under new US sanctions.

Denmark allowed construction to resume on January 15, but operator Nord Stream 2 AG postponed it for at least two weeks, citing the need for additional testing. A similar permit from the German regulator has been suspended due to complaints from environmental organizations.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was to be completed at the end of 2019. Due to US sanctions, it was postponed to the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021. However, at the moment, none of the significant stages of work has begun. It is also unclear which company will certify the gas pipeline, without which it is impossible to start its operation. Norwegian DNV GL ultimately refused to cooperate.