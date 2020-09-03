The German Cabinet of Ministers reacted to the words of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who stated that there was evidence of falsification of the statement of Chancellor Angela Merkel about the situation with Alexei Navalny. Reported by TASS…

They said that Lukashenka’s statements were untrue. The representative of the German government noted that there is “nothing to add” to the statements made by Chancellor Angela Merkel, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on the Navalny issue.

Earlier, Lukashenka told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin about the interception of the conversation between Warsaw and Berlin, from which it followed that the words of the German Chancellor about the poisoning of the oppositionist were falsified. The conversation was intercepted by the Belarusian electronic military intelligence. The President of Belarus promised to transfer the corresponding record to the Russian side.

On September 2, Merkel said there was no doubt about the data from studies of military toxicologists. According to their information, Navalny was indeed poisoned by the poison of the Novichok group.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane urgently landed in Omsk. For the first two days, the oppositionist was treated in a local hospital, and on August 22 he was transported to Germany.