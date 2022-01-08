The German government has raised its goal of achieving so-called herd immunity against Corona to vaccinating 95% of the population.

“Our goal should be to achieve a share of 95%, especially among groups at risk of health,” said Sabine Dittmar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in charge of parliamentary affairs.

“At first, it was thought that a 70% ration would be enough to reach herd immunity, but this – as we now know – is not enough in light of the many mutations,” Dittmar added.

Dietmar explained that the Omicron mutant presents an opportunity to move from a global pandemic to a pandemic, adding, in turn, that for this, “we need more immunization.”