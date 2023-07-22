The Bundestag raised the issue of obstructing the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine

Bundestag MP from the Left Party Gezine Letch turned to the German government with questions about what actions it has taken to prevent the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine. Lenta.ru studied the text of Letch’s parliamentary appeal published by the Bundestag.

What did the federal government do [Германии]to prevent the US government from supplying cluster bombs to the Ukrainian army, and can the federal government influence within NATO what weapons will not be supplied to Ukraine under any circumstances? Gezine LetchMember of the Bundestag from the Left Party

She also asked the government to comment on the German newspaper Handesblatt National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who, according to the publication, “warned that the provision of long-range munitions could lead to a third world war.”

Does the federal government share US security adviser Jake Sullivan's view that long-range munitions shipments could lead to World War III and what the federal government is doing [Германии]so that long-range ammunition is not supplied to Ukraine? Gezine LetchMember of the Bundestag from the Left Party

Government spokesperson Susanne Baumann gave one answer to both of Letch’s questions.

“The federal government maintains regular trust-based exchanges with its partners and allies on military support to Ukraine. The federal government, in principle, does not comment on hypothetical questions and the specific content of confidential conversations,” Baumann replied.

In early July, the United States announced that it would transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine. The administration of US President Joe Biden explained that the use of such shells carries risks for civilians, so the United States postponed the decision to transfer them.

Later, the American newspaper The Washington Post reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to use cluster munitions transferred by the United States in the southeastern sector of the front. The publication, referring to unnamed Ukrainian officials, writes that the shells are used along Russian defensive lines.

The Russian Foreign Ministry is confident that Ukraine will not keep records of the use of cluster munitions and will not adhere to strict principles for the use of such bombs.