The European Parliament raised the issue of Kyiv’s access to EU military intelligence data

Member of the European Parliament from Germany Ozlem Demirel addressed EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell with questions about satellite data provided by the European Union to Kyiv. which can be used for military intelligence. “Lenta.ru” studied the text of the deputy’s letter.

“By agreement of 2005, the European Commission or [Европейская] The External Relations Service can transmit satellite data to Ukraine from the European Union Satellite Center (SatCen). The scale of such transfers is unknown,” Demirel said, without specifying what kind of agreement they are talking about.

In this regard, she turned to Borrell with questions about how the number of requests from Kiev to the data of the EU Satellite Center has changed since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine and how much of these requests relate to military intelligence in the territories of Ukraine and Russia.

“To what extent are these satellite images also transferred to the government of Kyiv and on what legal basis? To which authorities in Ukraine are they transferred, and what restrictions must be observed in this case? she asked.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, admitted that a network of Ukrainian special services operates in Russia. According to Podolyak, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have “a fairly effective network in Russia.”