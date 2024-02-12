Germany raised the issue of introducing restrictions on imports from Ukraine

The German Bundestag raised the issue of introducing restrictions on imports from Ukraine

Member of the Bundestag from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Stefan Proczka asked the German government about plans to consider the possible introduction of restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. He raised the corresponding question as part of a parliamentary request to the German Cabinet, the text of which was reviewed by Lenta.ru.

“Does the Federal Government have a position on EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski's announcement that he intends to reintroduce restrictions on agricultural imports from Ukraine to protect EU agricultural markets from too much price pressure?” – asked the deputy.

The answer to Prochka's question was provided by the Parliamentary Secretary of State at the Ministry of Agriculture of the Federal Republic of Germany Ophelia Nick. “The European Commission’s proposal to introduce restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine into the European Union is under consideration by the federal government from Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The current proposal will be reviewed,” she explained.

Earlier, Wojciechowski, in a letter to the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen, warned about the destabilizing consequences of free trade with Ukraine. In his opinion, this will benefit Russia, since it will displace Ukrainian exports from Africa and Asia.