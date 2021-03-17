PSG has been characterized in recent years as a team that uses its homegrown players to make money and not to give them opportunities. Cases like Moussa Diaby, Zagadou, Nkunku or Ikoné are the clear example that young people in Paris hardly count for their team and that they leave the French capital to be important in other clubs. The last one who could do it is Daniel Labila, one of the greatest jewels of the current Ligue 1 champion.

The 17-year-old forward has on the table an offer from PSG to be a professional, but the precedents do not play in his favor. De according to information from various German media, teams such as Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen or Bayern have shown interest in taking over their services.

The ball is now in Labila’s court, who does not want to be used as an instrument to balance PSG’s accounts next season. He is a striker with good ability to attack potential spaces and with great ease to see the goal. PSG is trying to convince him to sign as a professional, but the player has yet to comment on the matter.

