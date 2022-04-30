The German government is considering withdrawing benefits granted to former head of government Gerhard Schröder because of his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the finance minister said.

Minister Christian Lindner said there must be “consequences” for Schröder’s refusal to end his ties to several Russian companies and to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It is not conceivable that the former head of government (1998-2005) has an office paid for by the taxpayer,” he added.

As a former chancellor, Schröder is still entitled to several offices in the German parliament and a personal budget. A privilege that costs taxpayers 400,000 euros a year.

The German politician, a lobbyist for the Russian gas sector, sparked outrage after telling the New York Times that he only intends to renounce his stake in Russian companies if Moscow stops supplying Germany with gas.

“Former top leaders, who are clearly on the side of criminal governments, cannot have the support of the state,” criticized Lindner.

The 77-year-old former chancellor has become an uncomfortable figure, including for the current head of government, Olaf Scholz, whom he mentored.

Schröder is chairman of the shareholders’ committee of Nord Stream AG, the controversial Russian-German gas pipeline that has no license to operate, and chairman of the board of directors of Rosneft, Russia’s biggest oil company.

Most of the former European executives who held positions on the boards of Russian companies before the war in Ukraine have since resigned.

