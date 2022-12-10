Against the background of the supply of weapons to Ukraine, the military potential of Germany was so depleted that the country’s army, if necessary, could protect only a small city. This opinion was expressed on December 10 in an interview with the newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung Frank Haun, head of the Franco-German defense holding KNDS.

“NATO countries are ready for defense because there is a strong American partner. Europe is only partly defensible. And the Bundeswehr? Previously, he had more than two thousand Leopard 2 tanks, now there are about 300 of them. Perhaps he will still be able to protect Augsburg with their help (population – 300 thousand people – Ed.), But not Berlin (population – 3, 6 million people. – Ed.),” Haun explained.

He stressed that the reason for such a military weakness of Germany is probably that Germany supplied most of its main arsenal to Kyiv, but it was not possible to quickly cover the costs and restore combat capability. He compared the current state of the German army to a “squeezed lemon”.

“We should not think that we can again collect a lemon from the leftovers if we just pump €100 billion worth of juice into it. We have a lot of deficits that we need to make up now,” said the head of the KNDS group of companies.

Most of all, the German army now lacks, according to Haun, rocket and cannon artillery. Moreover, the gunsmith drew attention to the greatly increased requirements for the quality of the equipment produced.

“In the past, there were only a few rules for military equipment. Today, in the fighting compartment of a tank, I have to ensure that the air is as good as you or me in the workplace, even when there is shooting,” he explained.

Earlier, on December 4, a journalist from The Times newspaper reported that Germany’s ammunition stocks were depleted two days after the start of intense fighting in Ukraine. According to the publication, this trend is observed in armories throughout Europe. The columnist estimated the replenishment of shells for Germany at about €20-30 billion.

On December 1, it became known that Berlin would supply Kyiv with seven Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (ZSU), which were previously to be disposed of due to poor condition. However, the engineering company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH from Munich promised to repair combat vehicles so that they could be delivered to Ukraine in the spring of 2023.

On the same day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz acknowledged that the German Armed Forces were facing a severe shortage of ammunition for their weapons due to the government’s misguided policies in recent decades.

According to him, the reasons are not only in the large military support for Ukraine, but also in their own mistakes in assessing the combat capability of the German army. The German leader added that Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht is “very interested in filling this gap.”

Germany and other European states have increased arms supplies to Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special military operation to protect Donbass. The Russian Federation has repeatedly emphasized that in this way the countries of the West become de facto participants in the conflict.

