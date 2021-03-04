The German intelligence service formally placed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party under surveillance for trying to undermine national democracy, government sources reported Wednesday. A nearly 1,000-page report attributes alleged violations of the democratic order to various representatives of the party, making the far-right formation the first to be monitored since the Nazi era.

Statements such as that of former AfD member Christian Lueth, who said that migrants arriving in Germany “could be shot or gassed”, have led German intelligence services to have long been behind the speeches and movements of the far-right Alternative for Germany party. (AfD).

A year ago, the party’s most radical group – openly anti-immigrant – known as Der Flügel (The Wing), was declared extremist by the Office for the Protection of the German Constitution (BfV). Now, it is the entire party that comes under suspicion of going against democratic principles.

Archive image. Joerg Meuthen, federal spokesman for the far-right AfD party is seen on screens at the party’s headquarters in Wunderland Kalkar, western Germany, on November 28, 2020. © Ina Fassbender / AFP

This decision makes political formation the first to be subject to surveillance after World War II and the Nazi era in Germany. The classification, which according to German media occurred last Thursday, is considered an attempt to stop the rise and attack on the democratic order by the forces of the extreme right, present all over the globe.

The battle against the extreme right in the electoral ‘super year’

The Executive’s move is controversial for a reason: AfD is the main political force in opposition to the coalition government between the Social Democrats and Conservatives, led by Angela Merkel. With 88 seats out of a total of 709 in the German Parliament, the far-right party is popular in the European country.

Her promotion to the Bundestag came in 2017, when Angela Merkel’s decision to host more than a million migrants angered part of the German electorate. Controversial since its inception, the party has been accused of fomenting hate speech against migrants.

With the decision to formally monitor the extremist formation, the Office for the Protection of the German Constitution (BfV) will be able to tap phones and other communications, and monitor the movements of party members. Members of the AfD rejected the news and accused the BfV of acting according to political criteria.

Der #VS greift mit staatlichen Mitteln in den freien Wettbewerb demokratischer Parteien ein. Obwohl er den #Verdachtsfall nicht bekannt geben darf, lanciert er entsprechende Informationen an Medien, um der #AfD zu schaden. Das ist einmalig in der Geschichte der Bundesrepublik. – Tino Chrupalla (@Tino_Chrupalla) March 3, 2021

“The BfV interferes with the resources of the State in the free competition of the democratic parties. Although it is not allowed to reveal the suspected case, it releases the corresponding information to the media to harm the AfD. This is something unprecedented in the history of the Federal Republic, ”said the party’s federal spokesman, Tino Chrupalla, through a trill.

For Germany, dealing with the extreme right is a matter of particular importance this election year, with its sights set on the elections of six Länder and the election of new representatives to the Bundestag in September. A year that will see the departure of Angela Merkel after 16 years as Chancellor, in which she became a symbol of the break with the nation’s Nazi past, opening the doors of the country to refugees seeking asylum.

This is the reason why state mechanisms, which ensure that an extremist – or Nazi-ideological – party cannot rise to power again from within, are particularly concerned.

“Far-right extremism and far-right terrorism are currently the greatest danger to democracy in Germany,” said Thomas Haldenwang, chairman of the Office for the Protection of the German Constitution, during an appearance last year.

The basis of the investigation against AfD: openly xenophobic discourses

The main basis for subjecting the AfD to investigation is a nearly 1,000-page report that the BfV sent to the Interior Ministry a few weeks ago. This compiles numerous interventions in public and in the media by party members who are deliberately xenophobic. After concluding that there is “sufficient strong and tangible evidence of extremist activity”, members of the German intelligence agency will be able to begin surveillance.

However, for the time being, the BfV will have to renounce the monitoring of deputies from the federal and European parliaments, in addition to the regional ones. This after engaging with the Administrative Court of Cologne, where AfD has a lawsuit against the secret services, not to do so. Also, the agency cannot leak information about the case.

Several leaders of other political formations applauded the decision to control the far-right party. “The far right is setting the tone for the AfD. Therefore, the classification as a suspicious case by the BfV is absolutely correct. Regardless of this, we will continue to fight politically against the AfD. This has no place in parliaments, ”said CSU Party Secretary General Markus Blume via social media.

Die Rechtsextremen geben in der @AfD den Ton an. Deswegen ist die Einstufung als Verdachtsfall durch den #Verfassungsschutz absolut richtig. Unabhängig davon werden wir die AfD weiter politisch bekämpfen. Sie hat in den Parlamenten nichts verloren.https://t.co/qw2pxzGcK4 – Markus Blume (@MarkusBlume) March 3, 2021

If the secret services manage to find conclusive evidence of policies contrary to the democratic order, the case could end up in the Constitutional Court and the formation of the extreme right and inclined to leave the European Union, outlawed. At the moment, there is evidence of its connection with other far-right organizations such as the “Identitary Movement” or “One Percent”.

With Reuters, AFP and local media